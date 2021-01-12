Pamela Wheat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Wheat, MSN
Overview
Pamela Wheat, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Pamela Wheat works at
Locations
Burrell Behavioral Health1300 E Bradford Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 761-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not rushed. The nurse always did vitals before the visit She is very knowledgeable and helps greatly with my medications.
About Pamela Wheat, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952408262
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Wheat accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Wheat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Pamela Wheat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Wheat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Wheat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Wheat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.