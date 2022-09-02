Pamela Walck, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Walck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Walck, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Walck, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.
Pamela Walck works at
Locations
Optimal Wellness Integrative Family Medicine3214 50th Street Ct Ste 204, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 851-1560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My appointments are always comfortable and anxiety free even though I am usually uncomfortable in any Drs office, I have a lot of stress connected to my medical care. I would travel any distance necessary to retain her as my Dr. I feel safe and cared for and feel like I get the best service possible along with a Dr that makes me feel at ease at all times.
About Pamela Walck, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Princess Alexandria Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Walck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Walck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Walck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
