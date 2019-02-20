Pamela Waitkus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Waitkus, MED
Offers telehealth
Pamela Waitkus, MED is a Counselor in Colonial Heights, VA.
Pamela Waitkus works at
Waitkus & Associates PC3606 Boulevard Ste B, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-9885
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have been seeing her for many months. She eases my anxiety and talks me through life. She explains things so both him and I can understand and allows us to work better together. She's the best and I would highly recommend her.
- Counseling
- English
- 1164508420
