Dr. Pamela Wachholz, DC
Overview
Dr. Pamela Wachholz, DC is a Chiropractor in Hemet, CA.
Locations
Chiropractic Care760 W Acacia Ave Ste 113, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-4357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, honest, and to the point. Office staff professional, caring.
About Dr. Pamela Wachholz, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245342252
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wachholz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wachholz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wachholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachholz.
