Pamela Van Kampen, LPC
Pamela Van Kampen, LPC is a Counselor in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Pamela Van Kampen works at
Affiliated Psychologists of Michigan PC74 W Long Lake Rd Ste 104, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 642-6066
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Pamela Van Kampen?
Outstanding therapist!!!!! She has been a godsend for me through very difficult times. She offers a safe place without judgment and gives you the tools needed to navigate through whatever issues you may be facing. She is incredibly knowledgeable, compassionate, and honest! Truly incredible!
- Counseling
- English
- 1215162185
Pamela Van Kampen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Van Kampen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Pamela Van Kampen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Van Kampen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Van Kampen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Van Kampen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.