Pamela Van Kampen, LPC

Counseling
5 (5)
Overview

Pamela Van Kampen, LPC is a Counselor in Bloomfield Hills, MI. 

Pamela Van Kampen works at Affiliated Psychologists Of Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Psychologists of Michigan PC
    74 W Long Lake Rd Ste 104, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 642-6066
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Pamela Van Kampen, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215162185
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Van Kampen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Van Kampen works at Affiliated Psychologists Of Michigan in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Pamela Van Kampen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Pamela Van Kampen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Van Kampen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Van Kampen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Van Kampen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

