Pamela Taylor, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Pamela Taylor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Pamela Taylor works at All Around Healthcare in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All Around Healthcare
    3975 7th Street Rd, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 825-0075
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 01, 2022
    Excellent care.
    Lesley Vowels — Jan 01, 2022
    About Pamela Taylor, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104220482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Taylor, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Taylor works at All Around Healthcare in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Pamela Taylor’s profile.

    Pamela Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

