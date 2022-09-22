See All Physicians Assistants in Livonia, MI
Pamela Steinberg, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Pamela Steinberg, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Pamela Steinberg, PA is a Physician Assistant in Livonia, MI. 

Pamela Steinberg works at Paris Asthma And Allergy Centers in Livonia, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Aldridge, PA-C
Ashley Aldridge, PA-C
10 (1)
View Profile
Jillian Flood, PA-C
Jillian Flood, PA-C
10 (5)
View Profile
Michael Swabash, PA-C
Michael Swabash, PA-C
10 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers
    16801 Newburgh Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 591-6660
  2. 2
    Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers
    609 W Main St, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 229-2887
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela Steinberg?

    Sep 22, 2022
    Pam has moved to Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers in Livonia and Brighton
    Michelle S — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela Steinberg, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela Steinberg, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela Steinberg to family and friends

    Pamela Steinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela Steinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela Steinberg, PA.

    About Pamela Steinberg, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508820150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Steinberg, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Steinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Steinberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Steinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pamela Steinberg, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.