Dr. Solly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Solly, OD
Dr. Pamela Solly, OD is an Optometrist in Bastrop, TX.
Bastrop Family Eye Care747 Highway 71 W Ste A-550, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 321-3042
She never makes the visit feel rushed. I used to see her at Texan eye care and was upset when she left. I asked where she went and they said they couldn't tell me. I was thrilled to find her again in her own practice!!! I had seen her just a month before she left. I'm sure she knew she was leaving but she was such a class act she never even mentioned it. Best eye Dr ever. Even some of her old staff followed her a few years later from Texan eye care Didn't like the other doctors there
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Solly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solly speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.