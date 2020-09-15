Dr. Snider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Snider, PHD
Dr. Pamela Snider, PHD is a Psychologist in Montgomery, AL.
- 1 4754 Woodmere Blvd Ste B, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 356-8430
Excellent professional approach for mental health care. During Covid we have been utilizing virtual telemedicine, which has been extremely convenient.
- Psychology
- English
- 1063577658
Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.
