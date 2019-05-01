See All Clinical Psychologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Pamela Silver

Clinical Psychology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Pamela Silver is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Pamela Silver works at Palm-Taft Building in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm-Taft Building
    1601 N Palm Ave Ste 110D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 01, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Silver for nearly eight years, and I am so lucky to have found her. She has changed my life for the better. In the time I’ve treated with her, I’ve learned coping skills, and how to manage my anxiety. I have learned how to be more patient. She has helped me through very difficult times, such as the death of my mother and episodes of postpartum depression. Dr. Silver not only listens without judgment but also empathizes. I’m not sure who I would be today, or how different my personality would have been, had I not found her. Truly, I cannot recommend her enough- and I have recommended her to friends. It has taken me too long to write a review for her, struggling with words adequate enough to convey her impact on my life and the gratitude I have for her, and I realized that words wouldn’t do justice to what she has done for me. I only hope that this review can give anyone trying to find a therapist the confidence to take that first step with Dr. Silver.
    About Pamela Silver

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1639138878
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami Va Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Silver is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Silver works at Palm-Taft Building in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Pamela Silver’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Pamela Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

