Dr. Pamela Schramm, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schramm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Schramm, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Schramm, OD is an Optometrist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Schramm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brookfield Vision Care246 Federal Rd Ste A-11, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 775-1209Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schramm?
I am very impressed with thoroughness of Dr. Schramm's exam. There an Assistant, Emily, that is a find from Heaven. The very thorough eye exam was just $55.00 I recommend Dr. Schramm and Brookfield Vision Center
About Dr. Pamela Schramm, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558666289
Education & Certifications
- Boston VA Hosp
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University Of Maryland,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schramm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schramm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schramm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schramm works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schramm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schramm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schramm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schramm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.