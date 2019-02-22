Overview

Dr. Pamela Schramm, OD is an Optometrist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Schramm works at Brookfield Vision Care in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.