Pamela Schade, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Schade, LPC is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1500 Walnut St Ste 800, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (267) 519-2449
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had never gone to therapy before Pamela and she made me feel instantly at ease and provided a safe space for me to talk through my mental health struggles and sort through my thoughts. Over the past 6+ months of regular therapy I've noticed a huge difference in my overall stress and happiness levels and my ability to deal with difficult situations. Pamela also helped me talk to my doctor about mental health meds, and the meds in conjunction with coping skills I've learned in therapy have been so helpful for me.
About Pamela Schade, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1437555711
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Schade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Schade accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Schade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Pamela Schade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Schade.
