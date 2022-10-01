Pamela Ruffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Ruffer, PSY
Overview
Pamela Ruffer, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Prospect, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 200 E Evergreen Ave Ste 108, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (630) 539-0217
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Ruffer?
I cannot recommend Dr. Ruffer enough for anyone who feels that their mental health is negatively impacting their quality of life. I began meeting with her virtually after anxiety and depression that I had been putting up with for years reached a point that I couldn't ignore any longer. She helped me and gave me the tools to completely change certain aspects of the way I think and how I approach my mental health in general. Within a year of her help I've reached a better mental place than I've ever been in my entire adult life. She is genuine, compassionate, and listens very well. She remains very professional while making it abundantly clear that she truly cares about her clients. I have seen a couple therapists throughout my life and she has easily been the most effective one for me.
About Pamela Ruffer, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356599336
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Ruffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Ruffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Pamela Ruffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Ruffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Ruffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Ruffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.