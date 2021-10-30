Dr. Pamela Rice, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Rice, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Rice, ED.D is a Counselor in Pikesville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Howard University
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
Pikesville Office4 Sudbrook Ln, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 580-2886
The Rice Counseling Service40 S Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21231 Directions (410) 522-1830Saturday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Rice was wonderful, helpful, insightful and neutral.
About Dr. Pamela Rice, ED.D
- Counseling
- English, American Sign Language
- 1528144565
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Lutheran Hospital's Substance Abuse Program
- VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY
