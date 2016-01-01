See All Clinical Psychologists in Camby, IN
Pamela Reed, HSPP

Clinical Psychology
2 (16)
Overview

Pamela Reed, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Camby, IN. 

Pamela Reed works at Center for Assessment and Therapy in Camby, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Assessment and Therapy
    13965 N State Road 67, Camby, IN 46113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 831-2686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Pamela Reed, HSPP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619943925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Reed works at Center for Assessment and Therapy in Camby, IN. View the full address on Pamela Reed’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Pamela Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

