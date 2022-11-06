See All Clinical Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Pine works at Pine Psychological Services A Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pine Psychological Services A Professional Corporation
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 212, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-1867
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pine?

    Nov 06, 2022
    Dr. Pine has a great insight and has helped me greatly.
    — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pine to family and friends

    Dr. Pine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD.

    About Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407933005
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pine works at Pine Psychological Services A Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pine’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.