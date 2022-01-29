Pamela Perry, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Perry, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Pamela Perry, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 14301 N 87th St Ste 315, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 482-0867
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I started getting help from Pamela back in December 2021. Life felt so dark. She immediately started me on medication, that she felt would be a good fit, and it has changed my life. I actually feel happy and I haven't felt that in.. i don't know how long. I appreciate the check ins with Pamela where we talk through my med management. She is very supportive through the trial and error of different medications and is determined to find what works for me. So grateful!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1194279976
- Gonzaga University
- Arizona State University
Pamela Perry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
