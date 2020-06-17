Pamela Paul, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Paul, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Paul, LMHC is a Christian Counselor in Largo, FL.
Locations
1
Counseling Services12551 Indian Rocks Rd Ste 15, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 584-6919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
The help and care I received from Dr. Paul was by far the best I've received from any counselors/therapists. It was just just the visits but the homework she asked me to do that really helped me solve my issues. Without question I would recommend Dr. Paul to anyone.
About Pamela Paul, LMHC
- Christian Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Paul accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Pamela Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Paul.
