Dr. Paradowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Paradowski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Paradowski, PHD is a Psychologist in Castro Valley, CA.
Locations
- 1 1700 Norbridge Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 433-9955
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr P helped me through the depths of my despair during my protracted divorce. She was accessible and accommodating. I will always be grateful that she was my mainstay during my turmoil.
About Dr. Pamela Paradowski, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paradowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paradowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paradowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paradowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paradowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paradowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.