Dermatology
Pamela Murray, PA-C is a dermatologist in Plano, TX. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano
    5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Pamela Murray, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1851608590
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 99 ratings
Patient Ratings (99)
5 Star
(96)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
