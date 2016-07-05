Pamela Mong, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Mong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Mong, LCSW
Pamela Mong, LCSW is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA.
Loretta Hill Lcsw1651 Thibodeaux Ave Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 293-2255
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very compassionate and helpful. Office clean and neat. Good reading material. Accommodating in scheduling
About Pamela Mong, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
Pamela Mong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Mong accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Mong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Pamela Mong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Mong.
