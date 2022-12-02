Pamela McElearney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela McElearney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela McElearney, PA-C
Pamela McElearney, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Lawrenceville, GA.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 260, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 246-2781Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dacula2089 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (229) 999-7303Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pam is quick, but thorough and explains what she sees as she goes. She listens to your concerns and tells you exactly what she is doing to put your mind at ease. She has lots of experience in her field and inspires confidence. I did have to wait over 30 minutes past my appointment time. It would have been nice if there had been an update from the front desk staff, but there seems to be a disconnect after the sign in is done. A little communication can go a long way when there is going to be a delay. The excellent care from Pam McElearney certainly was worth the wait.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1740234681
Pamela McElearney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pamela McElearney using Healthline FindCare.
Pamela McElearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Pamela McElearney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela McElearney.
