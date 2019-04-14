Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaskill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plymouth, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McCaskill works at
Locations
McCaskill Family Services409 Plymouth Rd Ste 250, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 416-0908
McCaskill Family Services2040 Grand River Anx Ste 300, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 224-1676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t have asked for a better group of people!
About Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235178336
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida at Shands
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaskill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCaskill works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaskill.
