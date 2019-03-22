See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Pamela McBride, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Pamela McBride, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (126)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Pamela McBride, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Pamela McBride works at Delta Waves in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Delta Waves Medical Clinic
    5835 LEHMAN DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 262-9283
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Anemia
Anxiety
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela McBride?

    Mar 22, 2019
    I was highly pleased with the services provided by NPA McBride and would have loved to continue with her but when I signed up for Medicare Advantage she was not in the plan we selected. Ms McBride cares lots for the folks she cares for and makes them feel welcomed to her office. Would highly recommend her!
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela McBride, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela McBride, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela McBride to family and friends

    Pamela McBride's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela McBride

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela McBride, NP.

    About Pamela McBride, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174853345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Briar Cliff College, Sioux City Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela McBride, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela McBride has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela McBride works at Delta Waves in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Pamela McBride’s profile.

    126 patients have reviewed Pamela McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela McBride.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pamela McBride, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.