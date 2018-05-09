Pamela Markham, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Markham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Markham, PSY
Overview
Pamela Markham, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Locations
Pamela N. Markham Psy.D. P.A.1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 477-8501Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Pam Markham is my invaluable, insightful, intuitive, and highly-skilled therapist. I cannot imagine where I’d be today if I hadn’t been lucky enough to become a patient. Dr. Markham is an attentive listener whose feedback and suggestions have enabled me to navigate a vast array of challenging issues. During one crisis, she actually returned my call during her Passover celebration!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235242751
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Bellevue Hospital
- California School Of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
