Overview

Pamela Markham, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Pamela Markham works at Primary Care Psychology, PLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela N. Markham Psy.D. P.A.
    1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 477-8501
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2018
    Pam Markham is my invaluable, insightful, intuitive, and highly-skilled therapist. I cannot imagine where I’d be today if I hadn’t been lucky enough to become a patient. Dr. Markham is an attentive listener whose feedback and suggestions have enabled me to navigate a vast array of challenging issues. During one crisis, she actually returned my call during her Passover celebration!
    Boca Raton, FL — May 09, 2018
    About Pamela Markham, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235242751
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nyu/Bellevue Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • California School Of Professional Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Markham, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Markham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Markham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Markham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Markham works at Primary Care Psychology, PLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Pamela Markham’s profile.

    Pamela Markham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Markham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Markham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Markham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

