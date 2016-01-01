See All Counselors in Columbus, GA
Pamela Kittrell, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Pamela Kittrell, LPC is a Counselor in Columbus, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3719 Weems Rd Ste C, Columbus, GA 31909 (706) 563-2040
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Pamela Kittrell, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699826511
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Kittrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Kittrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Pamela Kittrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Kittrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Kittrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
