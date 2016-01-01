Dr. Julien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Julien, PHD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Julien, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mystic, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 85a Denison Ave, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 245-5161
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Julien, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
1528115938
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Julien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.