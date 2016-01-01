Pamela Irby, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Irby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Irby, CNM
Overview
Pamela Irby, CNM is a Midwife in Wilmington, NC.
Pamela Irby works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal)2221 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2873
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Irby?
About Pamela Irby, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1386814218
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Irby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Irby accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pamela Irby using Healthline FindCare.
Pamela Irby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Irby works at
Pamela Irby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Irby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Irby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Irby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.