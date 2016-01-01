See All Nurse Midwives in Wilmington, NC
Pamela Irby, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Pamela Irby, CNM is a Midwife in Wilmington, NC. 

Pamela Irby works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal)
    2221 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2873
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Pamela Irby, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1386814218
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Irby, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Irby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Irby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Irby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Irby works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Pamela Irby’s profile.

    Pamela Irby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Irby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Irby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Irby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

