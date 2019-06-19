Pamela Harrington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Harrington, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Harrington, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Pamela Harrington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Short Pump Primary Care12320 W Broad St Ste 204, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 612-2980
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Harrington?
Amazing! An angel! Like no other. I can't say enough about my first visit. I highly recommend. Ive seen countless docs and specialist and this was one I felt heard, I felt she let me tell her what I thought was wrong and is guiding me from here on out with me being in control of my health. I lost trust in Drs but I feel she has restored that. I really think Bon Secours is making a change toward great health care! Please make an appointment with her if you've had similar problems or felt let down by a provider. I know the feeling.
About Pamela Harrington, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871511923
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Harrington accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Harrington works at
3 patients have reviewed Pamela Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.