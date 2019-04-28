Pamela Franks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Franks, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Franks, MS is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Topeka, KS.
Locations
Fleming Place Shopping Center1121 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 228-9559
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her several years ago and my visit was very prompt and attentive. Highly recommended. She was eager and listened to my issues and concerns. Great to have a doctor without all the bullcrap run around. She is quick and to the point with my issues. Very experienced in all anxiety issues.
About Pamela Franks, MS
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972597862
Pamela Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Franks works at
7 patients have reviewed Pamela Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Franks.
