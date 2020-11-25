Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC
Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX.
City of College Station Employee Health Clinic2803 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
A year ago, we brought in our teen son for treatment of long-term, ongoing health issues. Previous doctors didn't seem to take our concerns seriously, but Pam did. She referred us to an appropriate specialist to determine the root causes. Pam wanted to make sure it was figured out before he headed off to college. We finally discovered the mysterious causes and, with Pam's ongoing guidance, our son has never felt better in his life and is highly optimistic about his future. He's like a different person, more mature, and ready to handle whatever comes his way. Without Pam's kindness and concern, our family would undoubtedly be in a much worse place. She's an invaluable asset to city employees! Thank you, Pam!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1326388802
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
