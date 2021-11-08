See All Clinical Psychologists in Hammond, LA
Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hammond, LA. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Colorado Health Sciences Ctr

Dr. Deters works at Crossroads Behavioral Health in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Behavioral Health, LLC
    42334 Deluxe Plz Ste 2, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 662-5520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysgraphia Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 08, 2021
    We love Dr. Deters and her staff. Always friendly and she is very thorough, and takes her time to listen without rushing through.
    sbs — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326245077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of Colorado Health Sciences Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deters works at Crossroads Behavioral Health in Hammond, LA. View the full address on Dr. Deters’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

