Pamela Crudup-Arata, MS

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Pamela Crudup-Arata, MS is a Counselor in Germantown, TN. They graduated from Freed Hardeman University.

Pamela Crudup-Arata works at Van Pelt Counseling Center in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Van Pelt Counseling Center
    8570 Cordes Cir Ste 9, Germantown, TN 38139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 466-8773
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Pamela Crudup-Arata, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174977466
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Alliance Health Care Services
    Medical Education
    • Freed Hardeman University
    Undergraduate School
    • Crichton College
