Dr. Pamela Coslick, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coslick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Coslick, OD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Coslick, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Coslick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare390 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (844) 206-4989
-
2
Clarkson Eyecare6157 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63304 Directions (844) 206-7889
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coslick?
About Dr. Pamela Coslick, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1013913185
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coslick accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coslick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coslick works at
Dr. Coslick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coslick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coslick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coslick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.