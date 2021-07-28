Pamela Burton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Burton, PA
Pamela Burton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1143
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent, compassionate and caring. I will continue to receive her medical care. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends.
About Pamela Burton, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669460622
