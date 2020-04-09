Pamela Burgio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Burgio, APRN
Overview
Pamela Burgio, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Pamela Burgio works at
Locations
Renown Health Medical Group75 Pringle Way Ste 300, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pamela Burgio is so Awesome. My kids love her and she has been a great physician for my kids.
About Pamela Burgio, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982665915
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Burgio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Burgio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Pamela Burgio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Burgio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Burgio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Burgio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.