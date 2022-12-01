Pamela Anderson, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Anderson, LCPC
Pamela Anderson, LCPC is an Individual Counselor in Boise, ID.
A New Reality Counseling, LLC4346 W Rose Hill St, Boise, ID 83705 Directions (208) 830-0601Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicaid
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
When I met Dr. Pam, I was a lost soul. My life's narrative was incredibly negative and I knew I needed help. By meeting with Dr. Pam weekly, it has helped shape me into a better ME. I still have work to do, but I know that everything will be okay. I am forever grateful to have met Dr. Pam and look forward to seeing progress each week. She has alot of compassion, kindness, tells me what I NEED to hear (versus what I want t hear). THANK YOU, DR. PAM!!!
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1265782924
- IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
