Pamela Anderson, LCPC is an Individual Counselor in Boise, ID. 

Pamela Anderson works at A New Reality Counseling, LLC in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A New Reality Counseling, LLC
    4346 W Rose Hill St, Boise, ID 83705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 830-0601
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Medicaid
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 01, 2022
    When I met Dr. Pam, I was a lost soul. My life's narrative was incredibly negative and I knew I needed help. By meeting with Dr. Pam weekly, it has helped shape me into a better ME. I still have work to do, but I know that everything will be okay. I am forever grateful to have met Dr. Pam and look forward to seeing progress each week. She has alot of compassion, kindness, tells me what I NEED to hear (versus what I want t hear). THANK YOU, DR. PAM!!!
    Barbie — Dec 01, 2022
    • Individual Counseling
    • English
    • 1265782924
    • IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
