Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Anderson, OD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Anderson, OD is an Optometrist in Worcester, MA.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Charles A. Birbara M.d.25 Oak Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 421-2010
Accepted Insurance:
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Wonderful doctor, caring and always has plenty of time to listen to any concerns or answer questions. Dr. Anderson has provided my wife Amy & me by far the best care of the doctors at Worcester Ophthalmology Associates.
About Dr. Pamela Anderson, OD
- Optometry
- English
NPI: 1093832677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.