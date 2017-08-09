Pam Garner, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pam Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pam Garner, MALPC
Overview
Pam Garner, MALPC is a Counselor in Huntsville, AL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1428 Weatherly Rd SE Ste 202, Huntsville, AL 35803 Directions (256) 426-9009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pam Garner?
I absolutely adore Pam. She helped me so so much. She verbalized my darkest thoughts and helped work me through them. She was my saving grace. I definitely would recommend her.
About Pam Garner, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1386804425
Frequently Asked Questions
Pam Garner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pam Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Pam Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pam Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pam Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pam Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.