Paloma Arvizu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paloma Arvizu
Overview
Paloma Arvizu is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Paloma Arvizu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Samahan Health Centers Mira Mesa Medical10737 Camino Ruiz Ste 235, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (844) 200-2426
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paloma Arvizu?
She was very honorable treated and I had good attention everywhere, we're very happy with her attention.
About Paloma Arvizu
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689139396
Frequently Asked Questions
Paloma Arvizu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paloma Arvizu works at
3 patients have reviewed Paloma Arvizu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paloma Arvizu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paloma Arvizu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paloma Arvizu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.