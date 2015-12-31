Paige Wyer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paige Wyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paige Wyer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paige Wyer, NP is a Community Health Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Locations
Transitional Care - Chandler1727 W Frye Rd Ste 210, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Center for Transitional Care - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paige Wyer?
Paige is awesome. She comes prepared, knows her data and doesn't mess around.
About Paige Wyer, NP
- Community Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1871846816
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
