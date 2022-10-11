Paige Weaver, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paige Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paige Weaver, PA-C
Overview
Paige Weaver, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Edu and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Paige Weaver works at
Locations
Family & Internal Medicine945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Has always been responsive to my needs and my unique medical situation.
About Paige Weaver, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 3 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Edu
- Seton Hill University, Greensburg Pennsylvania
Paige Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes.
Paige Weaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Paige Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Paige Weaver works at
8 patients have reviewed Paige Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
