See All Family Doctors in Florence, SC
Paige Kight, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Paige Kight, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Paige Kight, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Paige Kight works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Vance in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Vance
    2501 S Vance Dr, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paige Kight?

    Apr 20, 2022
    Professional, courteous and highly intelligent. I highly recommend her as a primary care provider .
    Joe Villeneuve — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paige Kight, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Paige Kight, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paige Kight to family and friends

    Paige Kight's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paige Kight

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paige Kight, APRN.

    About Paige Kight, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1538661269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paige Kight, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paige Kight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paige Kight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paige Kight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paige Kight works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Vance in Florence, SC. View the full address on Paige Kight’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paige Kight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Kight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Kight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Kight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.