Paige Houser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paige Houser, FNP
Overview
Paige Houser, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 320 S 5th Ave, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-8736
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paige Houser?
My 1st appointment with Paige, I fell in love with her immediately. She was very prompt for my 1st and 2nd appointment. More importantly, not only did she listen and make me feel comfortable but she is the 1st medical provider that was non- judgmental and didn't treat me like a drug addict. She even offered to help with an issue from my last pain management provider. I know some people have left bad reviews of her because she didn't give them pain medicine but that is not her job. I went to her for medication management and she had been extremity helpful in finding the right combination of medication to help with my depression, anxiety, and insomnia. I highly recommend her to anyone. She's very personable and made me feel comfortable right away.
About Paige Houser, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356466627
Frequently Asked Questions
Paige Houser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paige Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Paige Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Houser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.