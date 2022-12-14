Paige Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paige Harris, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paige Harris, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Paige Harris works at
Locations
1
Neurology Consultants of Montgomery PC1722 Pine St Ste 700, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-1300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paige Harris?
She is THE BEST. Kind, patient and very smart
About Paige Harris, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992957575
Frequently Asked Questions
Paige Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paige Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Paige Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.