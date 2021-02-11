See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Paige Gudim, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Paige Gudim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Paige Gudim works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-8000
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Excellent care bed side manner caring excellent listener made me feel special I want her for my primary care Doctor
    Carol Traylor — Feb 11, 2021
    About Paige Gudim, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366082588
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paige Gudim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paige Gudim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paige Gudim works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Paige Gudim’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paige Gudim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Gudim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Gudim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Gudim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

