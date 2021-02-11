Paige Gudim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paige Gudim, NP
Overview
Paige Gudim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Paige Gudim works at
Locations
-
1
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paige Gudim?
Excellent care bed side manner caring excellent listener made me feel special I want her for my primary care Doctor
About Paige Gudim, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366082588
Frequently Asked Questions
Paige Gudim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paige Gudim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paige Gudim works at
2 patients have reviewed Paige Gudim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Gudim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Gudim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Gudim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.