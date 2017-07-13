Paige Cook, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paige Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paige Cook, NP
Overview
Paige Cook, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Paige Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paige Cook?
Paige Cook NP is a very thorough, genuine and caring practitioner. She spent the time and effort to figure out what was going on with me and did not stop until it was resolved. She treated me like a family member and worked quickly to seek and answer. I feel fortunate to be one of her patients. Not to mention the office staff is amazing in setting appointments, calling to check in on patients, getting messages to staff and overall, very professional.
About Paige Cook, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871920470
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Paige Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paige Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paige Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paige Cook works at
3 patients have reviewed Paige Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.