Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page Lewis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Page Lewis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lancaster, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 43770 15th St W Ste 160, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-9924
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Page Lewis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871503250
