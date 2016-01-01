Pa Xiong, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pa Xiong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pa Xiong, FNP
Overview
Pa Xiong, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Pa Xiong works at
Locations
-
1
CoreLife Novant Health - Salisbury501 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2365
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pa Xiong?
About Pa Xiong, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1174120745
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Pa Xiong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pa Xiong works at
Pa Xiong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pa Xiong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pa Xiong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pa Xiong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.