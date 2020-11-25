See All Nurse Practitioners in Anderson, SC
Owen Murry Jr, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Anderson, SC. 

Owen Murry Jr works at Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatopathology Consultation Service
    2503 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 224-7577
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Owen Murray is a wonderfully professional and engaging health care provider. He was wonderful with my daughter at our first visit today, providing clear and encouraging information. His personality adds a wonderful touch. His staff is excellent, and every aspect of our experience was textbook perfect!
    Nancy — Nov 25, 2020
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134272982
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Owen Murry Jr, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Owen Murry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Owen Murry Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Owen Murry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Owen Murry Jr works at Anderson Skin & Cancer Clinic in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Owen Murry Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Owen Murry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Owen Murry Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Owen Murry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Owen Murry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

