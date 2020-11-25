Owen Murry Jr, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Owen Murry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Owen Murry Jr, APRN
Overview
Owen Murry Jr, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Anderson, SC.
Locations
Dermatopathology Consultation Service2503 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-7577
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Owen Murray is a wonderfully professional and engaging health care provider. He was wonderful with my daughter at our first visit today, providing clear and encouraging information. His personality adds a wonderful touch. His staff is excellent, and every aspect of our experience was textbook perfect!
About Owen Murry Jr, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134272982
Frequently Asked Questions
Owen Murry Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Owen Murry Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Owen Murry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Owen Murry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Owen Murry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Owen Murry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Owen Murry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.